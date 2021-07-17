Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 143 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,740 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Citrix Systems by 15.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 580 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 280 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTXS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $116.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.14. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.26 and a twelve month high of $173.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.65.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

In other news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $109,535.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,204,483.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $446,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,455 shares of company stock worth $2,570,422. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

