Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 675,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 973.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 66,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after purchasing an additional 60,221 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 175.2% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in STERIS by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 328,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $207.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $151.79 and a 52-week high of $216.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.31.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.38 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.93%.

In related news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total transaction of $601,073.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,121 shares of company stock worth $1,789,433 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.33.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

