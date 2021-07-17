Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,948 Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,948 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 229.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Shares of PWR opened at $87.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.72. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.20 and a 12 month high of $101.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.20.

In other news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,868 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.