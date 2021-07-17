Cormark Comments on First Majestic Silver Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for First Majestic Silver in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $23.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. First Majestic Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $12.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 1.04. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.42.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $100.52 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.0045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 0.1%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the second quarter worth about $272,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 276.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,704 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 27,676 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,421,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,570,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

