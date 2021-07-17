CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) EVP Sells $55,360.00 in Stock

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) EVP Elizabeth Masson-Hurlburt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $55,360.00.

Shares of CRMD opened at $6.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $238.19 million, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.30. CorMedix Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $18.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.09.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 53.38% and a negative net margin of 9,363.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CorMedix by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,253,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,510,000 after purchasing an additional 258,101 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in CorMedix in the first quarter worth $7,528,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CorMedix by 16.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 73,613 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in CorMedix by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 352,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 14,540 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CorMedix by 629.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 244,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on CorMedix from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CorMedix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

About CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

