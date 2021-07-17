Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

KOR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corvus Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Corvus Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Corvus Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

NYSEARCA KOR opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.86. Corvus Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corvus Gold by 184.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 20,389 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corvus Gold by 10.5% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 131,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Corvus Gold by 96.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 25,780 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corvus Gold by 164.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 31,253 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Corvus Gold by 33.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

