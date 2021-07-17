Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.
KOR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corvus Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Corvus Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Corvus Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.
NYSEARCA KOR opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.86. Corvus Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30.
Corvus Gold Company Profile
Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
