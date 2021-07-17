County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) will report earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.78. County Bancorp reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow County Bancorp.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. County Bancorp had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICBK. Maxim Group cut shares of County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of County Bancorp from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.50 to $37.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in County Bancorp by 116.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in County Bancorp by 154.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in County Bancorp by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in County Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of County Bancorp by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the period. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ICBK traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.60. The company had a trading volume of 16,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,440. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $210.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.03. County Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.04 and a twelve month high of $35.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.64%.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

