Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Short Interest Down 21.2% in June

Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the June 15th total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 907,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:CVA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.01. 6,310,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,906,557. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.58. Covanta has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $20.01. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 500.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Covanta will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVA. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Covanta by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 136,821 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVA shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.25 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.10.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

