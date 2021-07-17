Covanta (NYSE:CVA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $20.25 price objective on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.00. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.25 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.10.

CVA stock opened at $20.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 500.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.58. Covanta has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $20.01.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.63 million. Covanta had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Covanta will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVA. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Covanta by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,258,107 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,779,000 after purchasing an additional 185,982 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Covanta by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 387,481 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 239,483 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Covanta by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,523 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 14,672 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Covanta by 881.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 105,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Covanta by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 12,007 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

