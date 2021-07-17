Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COWEN GROUP, INC., through its operating subsidiaries, provides investment banking, equity research, sales and trading, asset management and alternative asset management services to companies and institutional investor clients in the healthcare, technology, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, consumer and alternative energy sectors. Cowen’s asset management business includes teams based in the U.S. and the U.K. Cowen’s U.S. team focuses on a growth-oriented investment style centered on small and mid-sized companies based primarily in North America. Cowen’s U.K. team provides traditional asset management products, focusing on a global equity strategy. Cowen’s alternative asset management business consists of Cowen Healthcare Royalty Partners, which invests principally in commercial-stage biopharmaceutical products and companies, and Cowen Capital Partners, which manages a portfolio of middle market private equity investments for third party investors. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cowen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cowen currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN opened at $38.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cowen has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.78.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.01. Cowen had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.73 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cowen will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cowen’s payout ratio is currently 3.52%.

In other Cowen news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 6,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $253,036.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Terren S. Peizer sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $988,020.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,142 shares of company stock worth $2,319,045. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 59.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Cowen by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

