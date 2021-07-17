Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Stock Position Decreased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 565.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 251.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, CL King reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $140.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.01 and a fifty-two week high of $178.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.47. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.28 and a beta of 1.50.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $713.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.81) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is 196.08%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

