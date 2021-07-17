Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Receives $145.44 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.44.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Credicorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Credicorp by 294.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Credicorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Credicorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Credicorp by 887.5% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAP opened at $118.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75 and a beta of 0.91. Credicorp has a 52 week low of $110.47 and a 52 week high of $169.50.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $906.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.13 million. Credicorp had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Credicorp will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

