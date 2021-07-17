Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $392.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $455.65 on Friday. Credit Acceptance has a 1-year low of $266.74 and a 1-year high of $539.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.94. The company has a quick ratio of 35.08, a current ratio of 35.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Credit Acceptance will post 43.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 21,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.28, for a total value of $9,790,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,600 shares of company stock worth $18,263,088. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at about $592,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

