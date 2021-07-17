Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stake in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Intelligent Systems were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 486,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,883,000 after acquiring an additional 11,648 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in Intelligent Systems by 45.8% in the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 293,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,023,000 after buying an additional 92,333 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in Intelligent Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 272,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,147,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intelligent Systems in the fourth quarter worth $10,116,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Intelligent Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,686,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INS opened at $31.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.20 million, a P/E ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.94. Intelligent Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $54.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter. Intelligent Systems had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 22.10%.

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

