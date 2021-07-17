Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,895 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 253.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $1,533,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,004.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $56,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 828,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,391,691.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $74.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.97. Arvinas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.77.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 656.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

