Credit Suisse AG Grows Holdings in Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,072 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ardagh Group were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Ardagh Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ardagh Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 47,856 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ardagh Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Ardagh Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,058,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,212,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Ardagh Group by 4,659.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 80,183 shares in the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARD opened at $23.93 on Friday. Ardagh Group S.A. has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $28.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.04. The stock has a market cap of $446.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 105.11% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ardagh Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ardagh Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

