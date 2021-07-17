Credit Suisse AG Has $1.53 Million Position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,829 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CFO Richard Peach sold 16,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $878,941.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,940,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $58,139.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,237,944.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SCHN opened at $51.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.46. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 18.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.42%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

