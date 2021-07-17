Credit Suisse AG Has $1.58 Million Stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,564 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,024 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PATK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,989,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $10,397,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $9,830,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Patrick Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,382,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,481,000 after purchasing an additional 111,466 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Patrick Industries by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,114,000 after purchasing an additional 104,568 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.20.

In other news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 5,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,710,559.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 6,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $568,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,984 shares in the company, valued at $24,728,234. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $3,470,763. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $74.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.15. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.74 and a 1-year high of $98.83. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.44.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.35 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

