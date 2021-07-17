Credit Suisse AG Sells 8,859 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,181 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,859 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of PROS worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in PROS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in PROS by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in PROS by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 19,711 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in PROS by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 234,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,952,000 after buying an additional 13,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PROS by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,480,000 after buying an additional 27,634 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PRO stock opened at $43.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 1.69.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.21 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 55.89% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. PROS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.40.

In related news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Also, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 13,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $508,151.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,741.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,646 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,492. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

