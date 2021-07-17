Credit Suisse AG Trims Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,700 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,641,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,676,000 after buying an additional 1,465,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,603,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,816,000 after buying an additional 59,173 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,245,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,362,000 after buying an additional 87,418 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 786,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,068,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,061,000 after buying an additional 45,605 shares in the last quarter. 52.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIBK. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $42.56 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $51.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $158.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.27 million. On average, analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.82%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

