Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) a £110 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($143.72) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

JET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from £100 ($130.65) to GBX 8,550 ($111.71) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from £114 ($148.94) to £111 ($145.02) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,053 ($118.28) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Just Eat Takeaway.com has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 9,882.78 ($129.12).

Shares of LON JET opened at GBX 5,844 ($76.35) on Wednesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of GBX 5,584 ($72.96) and a 52-week high of £100.50 ($131.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,451.73. The company has a market capitalization of £12.37 billion and a PE ratio of -63.11.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

