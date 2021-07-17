Credit Suisse Group Raises U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target to $58.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.10.

Shares of USB stock opened at $57.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $85.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,417,000 after buying an additional 12,779,463 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,438,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,720,000 after buying an additional 589,802 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 18,170,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,998,000 after buying an additional 1,296,831 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,779,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,350,000 after buying an additional 448,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $673,915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

