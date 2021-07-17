Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Increased to C$9.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CPG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$6.00 price target on Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.54.

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at C$4.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.23. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.41 and a 1 year high of C$5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$625.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is -2.28%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

