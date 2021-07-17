Creso Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:COPHF) Short Interest Down 50.3% in June

Creso Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:COPHF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 665,800 shares, a decline of 50.3% from the June 15th total of 1,340,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of COPHF stock remained flat at $$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. 116,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,587. Creso Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13.

About Creso Pharma

Creso Pharma Limited develops, registers, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabis, and hemp-based nutraceutical products and treatments for human and animal health in Europe, the Middle East, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company develops and commercializes therapeutic products; and cultivates and harvests cannabis plants, as well as supplies dried cannabis plant retail products.

