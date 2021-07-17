Critical Review: Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) and Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) and Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and Fury Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandstorm Gold 28.36% 4.74% 4.65% Fury Gold Mines N/A -25.58% -22.75%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sandstorm Gold and Fury Gold Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandstorm Gold 1 3 5 0 2.44 Fury Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00

Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus price target of $12.07, suggesting a potential upside of 58.15%. Fury Gold Mines has a consensus price target of $2.40, suggesting a potential upside of 126.42%. Given Fury Gold Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fury Gold Mines is more favorable than Sandstorm Gold.

Volatility and Risk

Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.4% of Sandstorm Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of Fury Gold Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and Fury Gold Mines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandstorm Gold $93.03 million 15.98 $13.82 million $0.12 63.58 Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.50 million ($0.16) -6.63

Sandstorm Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Fury Gold Mines. Fury Gold Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sandstorm Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sandstorm Gold beats Fury Gold Mines on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price. It has a portfolio of 201 streams and royalties. The company has operations in Canada, Mexico, the United States, Mongolia, Burkina Faso, Ecuador, South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, Cote D'Ivoire, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Paraguay, Egypt, Ethiopia, Guyana, French Guiana, Turkey, Sweden, and Australia. The company was formerly known as Sandstorm Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. in February 2011. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in its three flagship properties including, the Eau Claire project comprising 385 contiguous claims with a total area of 20,068 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; the Committee Bay gold project covering an area of approximately 280,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut; and the Homestake Ridge project covering an area of approximately 7,500 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc. and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020. Fury Gold Mines Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

