Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.20.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CROX. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Crocs from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on Crocs from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

CROX stock traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.26. 1,026,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,892. Crocs has a 52-week low of $33.34 and a 52-week high of $120.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.84.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 121.70% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crocs will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,984,898.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $7,763,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,194,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,188 shares of company stock worth $8,894,394 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,732,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,797 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth $51,847,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 1,844.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 699,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,311,000 after purchasing an additional 663,949 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,349,000 after purchasing an additional 614,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 270.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 797,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,993,000 after purchasing an additional 582,682 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

