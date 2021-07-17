Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Short Interest Update

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 48.2% from the June 15th total of 24,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ CRWS opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.93. Crown Crafts has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 17.03%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Crown Crafts by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts during the first quarter worth $79,000. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 38.7% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 416,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 116,184 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 44.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 14,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room dÃ©cors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

