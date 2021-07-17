CryptEx Trading Down 8.1% This Week (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. CryptEx has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $7,400.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptEx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.39 or 0.00055566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CryptEx has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptEx alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,388.73 or 1.00301907 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00035345 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006385 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00050921 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000840 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006599 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000466 BTC.

CryptEx Coin Profile

CryptEx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.