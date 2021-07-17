Css LLC Il Makes New Investment in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)

Css LLC Il purchased a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:ASLN opened at $2.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 18.31, a current ratio of 18.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $6.75.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

