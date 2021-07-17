Css LLC Il Makes New Investment in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Css LLC Il purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 381.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,323,000 after acquiring an additional 829,663 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth $598,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,555,000 after buying an additional 320,535 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at $6,375,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 21.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,674,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,688,000 after buying an additional 294,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCC. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $213.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.53 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.41%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.