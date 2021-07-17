Css LLC Il Purchases New Shares in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Css LLC Il acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth about $23,704,000. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 81,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 25,578 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth $689,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 44,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 10,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Sherri A. Silver sold 10,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $464,847.00. Also, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $1,847,678.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,959.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HGV opened at $39.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $48.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.65. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 2.28.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.15 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 27.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

