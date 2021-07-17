Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target Cut to $271.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $274.00 to $271.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CMI has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $267.35.

CMI stock opened at $238.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins has a 1-year low of $179.16 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.84. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cummins will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Cummins by 19.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $588,000. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $989,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

