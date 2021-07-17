CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.08 Billion

Brokerages predict that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) will post $70.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for CVS Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.94 billion and the highest is $71.30 billion. CVS Health posted sales of $65.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year sales of $281.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $278.48 billion to $283.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $293.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $289.96 billion to $298.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.47.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,201 shares of company stock valued at $27,864,172 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. United Bank raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 16,204 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 65,098 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,784,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $221,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 646,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $44,128,000 after purchasing an additional 326,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,462,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886,033. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.70. The company has a market cap of $107.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

