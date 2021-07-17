CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.75 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.65.

CTMX opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.07. The stock has a market cap of $376.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.69. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $10.05.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.32 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.87% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%. On average, research analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $704,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 3,908.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $43,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

