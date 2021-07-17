D and Z Media Acquisition (NYSE:DNZ) Trading Down 0.2%

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.71. Approximately 602 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 34,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNZ. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in D and Z Media Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $725,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in D and Z Media Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $145,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in D and Z Media Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in D and Z Media Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $238,000. 23.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

