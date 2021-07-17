DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on NextGen Acquisition (NASDAQ:NGAC)

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Acquisition (NASDAQ:NGAC) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NGAC. Benchmark began coverage on NextGen Acquisition in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of NextGen Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NGAC stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92. NextGen Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGAC. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $23,648,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $15,464,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,384,000. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Acquisition by 1,159.5% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,107,000. Institutional investors own 50.84% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Acquisition

NextGen Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in industrial and healthcare sectors. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

