Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €111.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 54.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on Daimler in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €91.93 ($108.15).

Shares of Daimler stock opened at €71.72 ($84.38) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €76.21. Daimler has a 12-month low of €36.50 ($42.94) and a 12-month high of €80.41 ($94.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $76.73 billion and a PE ratio of 9.81.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

