Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the June 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of DFIHY stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,828. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.52. Dairy Farm International has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $24.73.

Dairy Farm International Company Profile

Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of retail products. It operates through the following business segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The Food segment comprises of supermarket, hypermarket, and convenience store businesses.

