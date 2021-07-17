Daniel Ginnetti Sells 24,291 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Stock

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 24,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $1,848,302.19.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $69.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -534.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.37.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.17 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Stericycle by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,045,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,354,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,907,000 after acquiring an additional 310,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

