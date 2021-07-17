DAOBet (BET) Trading 49.3% Lower Over Last Week

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. DAOBet has a total market capitalization of $203,998.14 and $231.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOBet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DAOBet has traded down 49.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,425.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $433.77 or 0.01380292 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.74 or 0.00390582 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00077178 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000204 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 87% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000068 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

