Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. Sells 1,510 Shares of Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $226,530.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,537,154.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eugene I. Lee, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 4,900 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $735,098.00.

Darden Restaurants stock traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.74. The stock had a trading volume of 898,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,147. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.71. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.04 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,637,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,877,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,619,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,354,616,000 after purchasing an additional 928,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 252.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 990,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,644,000 after purchasing an additional 709,123 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on DRI shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.96.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

