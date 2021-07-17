Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Acquired by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 78.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,675 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 23,991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 8,329 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. MKM Partners upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.96.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $1,566,696.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,848.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,781 shares of company stock valued at $16,152,153. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $141.74 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.04 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

