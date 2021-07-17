David A. Duffield Sells 331,170 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director David A. Duffield sold 331,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $75,010,005.00.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $227.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.52 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.70. The firm has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -320.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Workday by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Workday by 97.3% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,508,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.65.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.