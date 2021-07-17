David C. Duffy Sells 10,000 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP David C. Duffy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.67, for a total transaction of $4,566,700.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $103,537.37.

On Friday, May 28th, David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $85,017.00.

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX opened at $51.71 on Friday. Quanterix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.54 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.43 and a beta of 1.55.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

QTRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Quanterix in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 273.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,300,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,014,000 after purchasing an additional 952,141 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 63.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,103,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,966,000 after acquiring an additional 817,697 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 1,135.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 703,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,107,000 after acquiring an additional 646,145 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,054,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 1,030.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,955,000 after acquiring an additional 466,977 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

