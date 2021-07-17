David Golub Acquires 10,000 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.59 per share, for a total transaction of $155,900.00.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, David Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,950.00.

On Friday, May 28th, David Golub purchased 4,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.78 per share, with a total value of $63,120.00.

On Friday, June 4th, David Golub acquired 4,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $64,240.00.

On Friday, June 25th, David Golub bought 1,250,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, David Golub bought 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.95 per share, with a total value of $159,500.00.

On Friday, July 9th, David Golub purchased 4,944 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $77,966.88.

On Tuesday, July 6th, David Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $78,700.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, David Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $77,850.00.

On Friday, June 18th, David Golub bought 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.46 per share, for a total transaction of $154,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $78,300.00.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

A number of analysts recently commented on GBDC shares. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 0.6% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 318,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth $659,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth $798,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 211.8% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 277,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 188,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

