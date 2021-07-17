DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Shares Down 4.1%

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)’s stock price traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.22 and last traded at $27.46. 5,297 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 591,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DCP Midstream from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. upped their target price on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their target price on DCP Midstream from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.58.

The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.19.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 105.41%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in DCP Midstream by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 934,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,247,000 after purchasing an additional 607,870 shares during the last quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. raised its position in DCP Midstream by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 95,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 47,869 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DCP Midstream by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,032,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,638,000 after purchasing an additional 312,741 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in DCP Midstream by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $1,393,000. 31.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

