DeepOnion (ONION) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $729.00

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 17th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000892 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $6.32 million and $729.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00005447 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004813 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00049100 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00036108 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,534,584 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

