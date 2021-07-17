Delivery Hero’s (DLVHF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Delivery Hero from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Delivery Hero from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of DLVHF opened at $144.00 on Tuesday. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $171.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.57.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

