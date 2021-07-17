Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 6,005.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,501,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476,773 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.23% of Delta Air Lines worth $72,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,620,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $511,809,000 after buying an additional 231,895 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130,847 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 20.6% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,606,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,994 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 15.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,825,000 after acquiring an additional 717,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,898,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,519,000 after purchasing an additional 25,513 shares during the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.06. 16,726,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,982,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.43. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.97.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.81.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Read More: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.