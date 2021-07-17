Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $95.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DNLI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $64.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.23 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.53. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.24). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.62 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 4,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $145,519.14. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $762,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 198,879 shares of company stock worth $13,014,249 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 39.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,957,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,802,000 after acquiring an additional 555,243 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,042,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 29.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 146,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,605 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

